Apr 15, 2024 at 6:25 pm
By JJ Staff

Rihanna Supports Boyfriend A$AP Rocky During His Surprise Performance at Coachella 2024

Rihanna Supports Boyfriend A$AP Rocky During His Surprise Performance at Coachella 2024

Rihanna is enjoying a night in the desert!

The 36-year-old singer, designer, and makeup mogul was all smiles as she headed to Doja Cat‘s headlining set at the 2024 Coachella Music Festival on Sunday night (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

For her time at the festival, Rihanna sported a T-shirt with a tan dress paired with a fur coat and leather boots.

During Doja Cat‘s set, Rihanna‘s boyfriend A$AP Rocky made a surprise appearance on stage where the two performed their collab “URRRGE!!!!!!!!!!”

If you missed it, in a recent interview Rihanna revealed the plastic surgery procedure that she wants to have done and one that she’d never do. She also provided an update on that long-awaited new album.
