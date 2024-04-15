Top Stories
'Loki' Star Sophia Di Martino Reveals Marvel Character She Would Like to Share Screen Time With

'Loki' Star Sophia Di Martino Reveals Marvel Character She Would Like to Share Screen Time With

Sophia Di Martino dresses perfectly for spring while attending a PaleyFest LA panel discussion and screening of Loki held at Dolby Theatre on Saturday (April 13) in Hollywood.

The 40-year-old MCU star joined her co-star Tom Hiddleston on the red carpet at the event.

Earlier that day, they also attended an FYC Emmy screening and Q&A with Owen Wilson, where she revealed another Marvel character that she would like her character Sylvie to share the screen with.

Find out what she said inside…

“I think it would be great to see Sylvie and Thor,” she told Variety‘s Marc Malkin. “I think it would be fun to see them get wound up, especially if Loki is in the equation. Three siblings together? The dynamic would be interesting.”

She also shared her thoughts on the possibility of a third season of Loki.

“I have no idea, honestly,” Sylvie said about the chances.

“I’m open to more,” she continued. “But honestly I think the [Season 2] finale was great and if that’s it, I’m very grateful for what we’ve had. But they don’t say anything. The veil of secrecy extends to us, too.”

Just recently, Tom opened up about the MCU character he wants Loki to fight and he also addressed the future of the show!

Check out more photos of Sophia Di Martino, Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson at Loki events…
Photos: Getty
