JoJo Siwa Responds to Claims Her New Song 'Karma' Was Stolen From Another Artist

JoJo Siwa is speaking out amid claims that her new song “Karma” was stolen from another artist.

The 20-year-old singer and dancer released her latest single on April 5. Since then, a 2012 demo recording of Brit Smith singing the same song has gone viral on social media, prompting many to accuse JoJo of stealing the track.

“Karma” was also rumored to have been written for Miley Cyrus.

JoJo recently clarified the situation.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I did not steal anything,” the Dance Moms alum told TMZ on Friday (April 12). “There’s no such thing as stealing.”

JoJo then explained how she acquired the rights to the song, which was created by the producing team Rock Mafia.

“I was pitched it. I loved it, was obsessed with it, so I grasped onto it. That’s a very normal thing,” she said. “I knew that it was a special song. I knew that it fit. I knew that it was exactly the vision that I wanted to create for the world.”

JoJo continued, “What happens is people write songs, and then, they don’t do anything with them. Then, a few years later, it makes sense for another artist.”

If you missed it, JoJo Siwa revealed the cosmetic procedure she spent $50,000 on!