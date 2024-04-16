Riley Keough Talks Season 2 of 'Daisy Jones & The Six,' But She Doesn't Have Good News

Riley Keough is weighing in on the possibility of filming a second season of Daisy Jones & The Six.

The 34-year-old actress starred in the Prime Video series, which debuted to warm reviews and critical acclaim in 2023.

Fans have been hoping for a second season from the very beginning, and one of the actors gave us some hope about the possibility back in December.

However, Riley‘s latest update is not as optimistic.

“I would love to but I don’t know if it’s in the cards,” she told Variety, adding, “I haven’t heard anything.”

While showrunners Scott Neustadter and Will Graham previously expressed interest in continuing the series. However, they noted that they were happy with the first season and wouldn’t feel any regret if it ended in one season.

Riley is currently promoting her new series Under the Bridge with Lily Gladstone. Check out a trailer for it!