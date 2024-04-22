NFL Quarterback Matt Ryan Retires After 15 Seasons

NFL quarterback Matt Ryan has announced his retirement from the NFL.

The 38-year-old QB was drafted to the Atlanta Falcons in 2008, where he played a majority of his career. He last played in 2022 for the Indianapolis Colts. He didn’t play in 2023, but hadn’t officially retired until today, when he made things official. He made a video to announce the news, which you can watch below.

Keep reading to find out more…

He won the league MVP in 2016 and took the Falcons to the Super Bowl that season as well, where they lost to the New England Patriots.

In 2023, instead of playing, he acted as a correspondent for NFL games on CBS.

You can watch his retirement announcement below…