'Outlander' Prequel Casting Revealed, Including Jamie & Claire's Parents!

There’s some more casting news for the upcoming Outlander prequel series on Starz, titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood!

We now know who will portray the younger versions of Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, Dougal MacKenzie, Ned Gowan, and Colum MacKenzie! Starz has also revealed who will be portraying Jamie’s parents and Claire’s parents in the prequel series.

The prequel series to the hit Starz show will explore the lives and relationship of Jamie’s parents, and today, it was confirmed that the show will also explore the origin of Claire’s parents, too! The 10 episode series is being filmed in Scotland.

Starz shared: “The series will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie’s parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire’s parents in WWI England.”

Keep reading to see who has joined the cast in what roles…