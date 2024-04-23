Here's Why 'Will Trent' Won't Return with New Episodes Until April 30

Fans of ABC’s Will Trent are not happy that the show has been on a hiatus for a few weeks.

In fact, the last new episode we got was on April 9, 2024, and there won’t be another new episode until April 30, 2024.

Well, fans might be wondering why there have been so many long breaks between new episodes at times.

Keep reading to find out more…

The reason why the schedule is so on-and-off is because of the strikes that happened last year. Both the writers’ and actors’ guilds went on strikes, and filming for season 2 of Will Trent could not even take place until November 2023 at the earliest. As a result, Will Trent had to have a shortened season and the need for larger gaps between some episodes.

The next new episode, “Have You Never Been to a Wedding?” airs on Tuesday (April 30). Here’s the synopsis: Will accompanies Faith to a wedding alongside her son Jeremy, which becomes far from celebratory when a body and a group of gunmen are found in the venue’s basement; Angie and Ormewood grow wary of Crystal’s behaviour at work.

