3 Big Stars Join the Cast of 'Heartstopper' Season 3!

The cast of Heartstopper keeps growing!

Three new stars were just added to the cast of the hit Netflix series, the streamer announced on Thursday (April 25).

Here’s a plot summary for Season 3: “Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.”

The third season is set to debut on Netflix in October 2024.

Find out which three stars are joining the cast…