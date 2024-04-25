Bella Ramsey, Louis Partridge & Ruby Stokes to Star in 'Sunny Dancer'

Bella Ramsey, Louis Partridge and Ruby Stokes are starring in a new production!

The 20-year-old The Last Of Us star, 20-year-old Enola Holmes star and 23-year-old Bridgerton star will lead the second feature from George Jaques, Variety reports.

Here’s a plot summary: Sunny Dancer follows Ivy (Ramsey), a teenager in remission from cancer, whose gloriously outspoken mum and well-intentioned dad insist she attend Children Run Free Camp, a summer retreat for young adults affected by cancer. The camp’s slogan, ‘Where kids come to kid,’ does little to alleviate Ivy’s apprehension, and a quick Google search confirms her fears when she stumbles upon a cringeworthy promotional video filled with tacky messages and clichéd sunsets. As if conquering cancer wasn’t enough of a challenge, Ivy now faces the prospect of spending her summer at what she calls ‘chemo camp.’ However, as Ivy is reluctantly dragged through camp experience, she discovers new feelings with new friends.”

“Sunny Dancer takes a refreshing, uplifting and surprising approach to the teenage cancer story. As Ivy bonds with her fellow campers and blossoms in love — kids and adults emerge from adversity with resilience, humor and heart.”

“I’m beyond excited to the tell this story which focuses on a subject matter very close to my heart,” George Jaques said. “I can’t imagine anybody better to bring it to life than the amazing cast of Bella, Louis and Ruby — I am truly thrilled they are a part of it.”

