RuPaul's DragCon LA 2024 - Details Revealed!

RuPaul’s DragCon LA is coming back this year!

The RuPaul and World of Wonder Productions event will be hosted at the Los Angeles Convention Center between July 19-20.

RuPaul’s DragCon is the largest celebration of drag culture in the world, that brings “all the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to tens of thousands of attendees, with hundreds of the world’s top drag queens from across the globe mixing and mingling with fans of all backgrounds.”

DragCon LA 2024 promises signings and meet and greets with your favorite Queens, “fierce mainstage performances throughout the weekend, exclusive programming, wig-snatching merch, immersive activations from RuPaul’s Drag Race and WOW Presents Plus shows, and more.”

The lineup of attendees includes Mayhem Miller, LaLa Ri, Trinity The Tuck, Jaida Essence Hall, Aquaria, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Kerri Colby, Adore Delano, TS Madison, Shea Couleé, Scarlet Envy, La Grande Dame and Lolita Banana, with more to be announced.

The event runs from Friday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT, and Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.

Tickets are available for purchase at rupaulsdragcon.com.

