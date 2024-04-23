Top Stories
Andrew Garfield Hold Hands with Dr. Kate Tomas, Seemingly Confirming Dating Rumors

Andrew Garfield Hold Hands with Dr. Kate Tomas, Seemingly Confirming Dating Rumors

Prince Louis Beams in Adorable Birthday Photo, Taken &amp; Shared By Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William

Prince Louis Beams in Adorable Birthday Photo, Taken & Shared By Kate Middleton & Prince William

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9' - 8 Queens Announced for Ninth Season!

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9' - 8 Queens Announced for Ninth Season!

Kim Kardashian Responds to Internet Rumors on 'Kimmel' - And Most Are Actually True!

Kim Kardashian Responds to Internet Rumors on 'Kimmel' - And Most Are Actually True!

Apr 23, 2024 at 12:03 pm
By JJ Staff

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9' - 8 Queens Announced for Ninth Season!

Continue Here »

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9' - 8 Queens Announced for Ninth Season!

The RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars cast announcement is here!

Following the end of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16, Paramount+ confirmed that Season 9 of the All Stars spin-off series will premiere on May 17.

The full cast was just Ru-vealed in a special video – and there’s a charitable twist this season!

The queens are competing for $200,000 and a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. And for the first time in herstory, the cash prize, provided by the Palette Fund, is going to a charity of the winner’s choosing.

Click through to see which Drag Race stars are part of the cast of All Stars Season 9….

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Paramount Plus
Posted to: Angeria Paris VanMicheals, gottmik, Jorgeous, nina west, Plastique Tiara, Roxxxy Andrews, RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race, Shannel, Slideshow, Television, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo