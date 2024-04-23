'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9' - 8 Queens Announced for Ninth Season!

The RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars cast announcement is here!

Following the end of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16, Paramount+ confirmed that Season 9 of the All Stars spin-off series will premiere on May 17.

The full cast was just Ru-vealed in a special video – and there’s a charitable twist this season!

The queens are competing for $200,000 and a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. And for the first time in herstory, the cash prize, provided by the Palette Fund, is going to a charity of the winner’s choosing.

Click through to see which Drag Race stars are part of the cast of All Stars Season 9….