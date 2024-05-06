Josh Hutcherson Goes Shirtless for Run Around L.A.

Josh Hutcherson is getting in a workout.

The 31-year-old Hunger Games and Five Nights at Freddy’s actor went for a run through Griffith Park on Monday afternoon (May 6) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Josh Hutcherson

For his run, Josh showed off his fit physique while going shirtless paired with black shorts and a blue baseball hat.

It was also recently announced that Five Nights at Freddy’s is getting a sequel! Get more details on the upcoming movie here.

Did you know Josh competed against four other actors before landing the role of Peeta in The Hunger Games movies?

Click through the gallery inside for 35+ pictures of Josh Hutcherson on his run…