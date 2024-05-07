Top Stories
'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast Revealed, 1 Major Cast Exit Seemingly Confirmed

Every Star Who Changed Into a New Outfit for Met Gala 2024 After Parties (& Even More Celebs Who Partied & Didn't Hit the Red Carpet!)

Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

20 Celebrities Who Skipped Met Gala 2024, Plus the Reasons Why They Missed the Event

May 07, 2024 at 1:31 pm
By JJ Staff

Barry Keoghan & Sabrina Carpenter Attend Met Gala After Parties After Making Red Carpet Couple Debut

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan kept the party going after the 2024 Met Gala!

The new couple made their red carpet debut and then changed into different outfits to attend the after parties on Monday night (May 6) in New York City.

Sabrina was seen leaving her hotel in a light blue dress with floral embellishments. Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that she was wearing Peppa Pig bandaids on the back of her feet.

Barry stepped out for Porsche and Soho House’s Electric Night of Fashion at Soho House New York. The event featured a performance from Raye.

Make sure to see the list of the 25 best dressed stars at the Met Gala.

FYI: Sabrina is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress.

Photos: Backgrid, Getty
