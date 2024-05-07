Barry Keoghan & Sabrina Carpenter Attend Met Gala After Parties After Making Red Carpet Couple Debut

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan kept the party going after the 2024 Met Gala!

The new couple made their red carpet debut and then changed into different outfits to attend the after parties on Monday night (May 6) in New York City.

Sabrina was seen leaving her hotel in a light blue dress with floral embellishments. Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that she was wearing Peppa Pig bandaids on the back of her feet.

Barry stepped out for Porsche and Soho House’s Electric Night of Fashion at Soho House New York. The event featured a performance from Raye.

FYI: Sabrina is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress.

