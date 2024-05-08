Jeff Probst Reveals If He'd Ever Compete on 'Survivor'

Jeff Probst has been the host of Survivor for all 46 seasons of the hit CBS competition series.

Now, he’s revealing if he’d ever compete and give up his hosting duties for one season.

When asked by TV Insider, Jeff responded, “I think about it. It would be a test. I’d like to see if I could do it right because it tests you — not just physically and emotionally, but also, mentally. You ask yourself, ‘How good are you at setting traps? Emotional traps or strategic ones? Can you persuade someone who they might not want to believe you? Can you cajole? Can you deflect?’ I like asking all of that stuff.”

When the site pointed out that Jeff wouldn’t be able to host the show and compete simultaneously, he responded, “I don’t know. We’d have to get somebody else to host. I don’t know who that would be because the risk is that they’d be better than me and I’d lose my job. That’s why I will never play Survivor and take that risk!”

