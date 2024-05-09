Emily Blunt's Dog Once Injured a Beloved Actor

Emily Blunt is opening up about the time when her dog injured a beloved actor!

The incident happened when Emily and her husband John Krasinski were in Alaska while he worked on his movie Big Miracle. They were staying in a hotel with the star-studded cast and their dog Finn was there.

Drew Barrymore, who starred opposite John, mentioned the moment when she interviewed Emily for the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

“Do you know Ted Danson still has a shoulder injury from Finn, like crashing into him like a football player. We would throw the ball up and down the corridor for Finn,” Emily said.

Drew replied, “I remember there was no way to run him. I remember I would open my door, and there you would be with the ball and Finn.”

Emily said, “Luckily, you were all dog lovers on that corridor, but Ted, like popped out of his room one day and he goes ‘Finn’ and Finn, just like shoulder checked him… He was so big, you guys, he was amazing.”

