Real Martha from 'Baby Reindeer' Gives First TV Interview, Reveals What She Believes Is True & False in the Series

John Mayer Responds to Speculation About His Relationship With Andy Cohen & If They're Dating

Every Change Taylor Swift Made to 'Eras Tour' Since 'The Tortured Poets Department' Release! (Live Updating)

Justin & Hailey Bieber Are Expecting Their First Child!

May 10, 2024 at 12:56 pm
By JJ Staff

ABC Renews 10 Reality & Game Shows for Upcoming TV Season, Announces Reboot of Beloved Show

ABC Renews 10 Reality & Game Shows for Upcoming TV Season, Announces Reboot of Beloved Show

ABC has announced big news for its unscripted lineup during the 2024-2024 television season.

10 of your favorite reality shows and game shows have been renewed for new seasons and the network is also rebooting a beloved show that hasn’t been on the network since 2012.

These renewals are in addition to so many other announcements that the network has been making so far this year.

Browse through the slideshow to see what shows got renewed…

Photos: ABC
