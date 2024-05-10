ABC Renews 10 Reality & Game Shows for Upcoming TV Season, Announces Reboot of Beloved Show

ABC has announced big news for its unscripted lineup during the 2024-2024 television season.

10 of your favorite reality shows and game shows have been renewed for new seasons and the network is also rebooting a beloved show that hasn’t been on the network since 2012.

These renewals are in addition to so many other announcements that the network has been making so far this year.

Browse through the slideshow to see what shows got renewed…