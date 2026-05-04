Rachel Zegler Attends Met Gala 2026 Days After ‘Evita’ Broadway Transfer News

Credit: Getty

Rachel Zegler covered part of her face with a mask while arriving at the 2026 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 4) in New York City.

The 25-year-old Olivier award-winning actress stepped out for fashion’s biggest night, marking her third appearance at the annual event.

What is Rachel Zegler wearing at the Met Gala?

Rachel is wearing an Atelier Prabal Gurung gown, made of pearl silk moire with a hand-craped laced bodice and fitted skirt with bow detail trim.

She then wore a Jennifer Behr custom silk chifon mask, inspired by the painting of Lady Jane Grey. The mask was a close collaboration between Jennifer and Rachel‘s stylist Sarah Slutsky Tooley, which features talks that drape down the back of her dress. It was handcrafted and sewn at the brand’s Brooklyn atelier.

Rachel Zegler is heading back to Broadway!

Less than a week before the Met Gala, it was announced that Rachel will be returning to Broadway in 2027 with a transfer of her award-winning musical Evita.

She will reprise the role of Eva Perón from last year’s West End revival in London, which earned the actress the 2026 Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical in April. At the awards show, she posed with the original Eva Perón actress, who won the same award for the musical back in 1980!

Check out the gallery to see more photos of Rachel Zegler arriving for the 2026 Met Gala…

Posted To:2026 Met Gala Event Photos Met Gala Rachel Zegler