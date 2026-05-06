‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 Finale Sets Up [Spoiler]’s Return

Credit: Marvel

Daredevil: Born Again season two has officially come to an end!



Disney+ debuted the season finale on Tuesday (May 5), and it teed up what’s to come in season three, which is currently in production.

At the end of the finale, there was a major return from a Marvel character! Spoilers ahead…

In the final moments of the episode, Mike Colter appeared as Luke Cage!

He joined Charlie Cox‘s Matt Cox/Daredevil and Krysten Ritter‘s Jessica Jones, reuniting the trio from the Netflix series, where Jessica reopened the Alias Investigations.

Luke’s appearance in the finale may not come as much of a surprise, as Mike has already been spotted on set of season three, confirming his return!

Also in the finale, Matt ended the trial by revealing that he was Daredevil, something Charlie knew was happening well before filming.

He and Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays Mayor Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, found out about the reveal in a phone call with Marvel’s head of television, Brad Winderbaum, and Born Again producers Sana Amanat and Dario Scardapane.

“It was like, ‘Okay, this is a big challenge. It’s shocking.’ I think at that point I thought maybe that would be the final season,” Charlie told The Wrap. “So I was a little shocked to learn quite soon after that we were going to do another one.“

“There was a silence, and I think I said, ‘Okay, it’s a genie I don’t think we can put back in the box. Or at least, I don’t want to put it back in the box,’“ he added.

Daredevil: Born Again season three set photos also teased another big spoiler…

Posted To:Charlie Cox Daredevil: Born Again Disney Plus Marvel Television