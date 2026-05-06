Melissa Barrera Agrees ‘Scream 7’ ‘Sucked,’ Calls Out Returning Cast: ‘They Have to Live With That’

Melissa Barrera is not holding back with her honest thoughts about the Scream franchise.

The 35-year-old Scream actress, who was fired from the franchise after sharing pro-Palestine posts allegedly deemed antisemitic on social media, got candid in a new interview with Variety.

Melissa Barrera Says ‘Scream’ Joke Hits Differently Now

If you didn’t know, Melissa is currently in Titanique on Broadway, and she addressed one of the moments in the musical that pays homage to the classic film with the line “Do you wanna die, Sidney?”

“And that was already there, but now it’s funnier because it’s directed at me!” she remarked.

When asked if it felt like she was reclaiming Scream by doing so, she said “Yeah, a little bit. The reality is that Scream is always going to be a big part of me because it was two years of my life, it gave me a lot, and I’m grateful specifically to Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] and Tyler [Gillett] who gave me that shot. That hasn’t been soured for me. They don’t have that power.”

Melissa Barrera Agrees That ‘Scream 7’ “Sucked”

When the interviewer Marlow Stern said that Scream 7 “sucked,” Melissa responded: “I know.”

“And I think they lied about the numbers. I don’t think it made that much money,” she went on to say.

“But at the stage door, I sign Scream things every night. People who love me from those movies are coming to see the show, and they can’t ever take that away from me,” Melissa added.

Melissa Barrera Calls Out Returning ‘Scream’ Cast Members

Melissa was also asked about the original cast members returning for the seventh film, and whether it felt like they were basically crossing a picket line by participating.

“Oh, one hundred percent. I think they all are. And they have to live with that. The only way they were able to make that movie after what happened was to nostalgia-bait as much as possible.”

Returning stars from the original franchise included Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott and Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, along with “Core Four” members Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks-Martin) and Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks-Martin). Matthew Lillard (Stu Macher) and Scott Foley (Roman Bridger) also return, with David Arquette (Dewey Riley) also appearing

“When you’re doing something that feels like it’s the right thing to do, and then you’re punished for it, it really f–ks with your head,” she added, reflecting on the situation.

“For me, I was like, ‘Wait — I’m trying to call out something that is severely, severely wrong and evil, and I get punished for it. I get everything taken from me. What is the lesson I’m supposed to learn.’ I was even questioning God: ‘What are You trying to teach me? Because I don’t understand why the ones that are trying to do the right thing are getting punished, and the people that are like la-la-la-la-la continue to rise. I don’t understand this game. What is this?!’ It was a rude awakening.”

Find out how Scream 7 explained her absence from the film.

Posted To:Melissa Barrera Movies Scream Scream 7