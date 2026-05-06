Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Are All Smiles Together in New Image Post-‘It Ends with Us’ Lawsuit Settlement

Credit: Instagram

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are all smiles in their first photo together after the news of the It Ends with Us lawsuit settlement.

If you don’t know, former It Ends with Us co-stars, Blake and Justin Baldoni, reached a settlement this week in their lengthy dispute. Reports then emerged that she received no money, but a new report is suggesting there’s more to the story coming.

Despite all of that, Blake‘s husband Ryan took to his Instagram Story to share a selfie, which was posted on Tuesday evening (May 5).

Photo Credit: Ryan Reynolds/Instagram Story

The settlement was announced on Monday (May 4), just before Blake attended the 2026 Met Gala.

Before reaching this settlement, Blake and Justin‘s trial was scheduled to begin on May 18. Ahead of the trial, Judge Lewis Liman threw out 10 of the 13 claims in Blake’s lawsuit against Justin, including claims of harassment, defamation, and conspiracy.

Ryan repeatedly and publicly spoke out about his support of Blake through the entire ordeal.

Posted To:Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds