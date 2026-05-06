Zendaya Reveals How She Chooses Her Roles

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Zendaya is opening up about deciding which roles she wants to do.

The 29-year-old actress has had quite the variety of characters she’s portrayed over the years, from a undercover teen spy in KC Undercover an acrobat in The Greatest Showman, to more dramatic turns as Rue in Euphoria and tennis star Tashi Duncan in Challengers.

In a new cover story for Vogue Brasil, the actress shared what goes into her choosing which roles to take on.

“I like complex and interesting characters that challenge me and unfold. When I’m choosing roles, I get a lot of inspiration from the script. For me, it’s not easy to maintain attention for very long; I get distracted very easily when I’m reading,” Zendaya shared. “When you read a script that really captures your imagination and attention, when you really enter the world that’s being built and want to know what happens to these characters, that’s when I know I’m kind of on the right track.”



She adds, “It’s important that the work is exciting, but also a little scary—like, a little healthy fear about whether or not I’ll be able to embody the character is always good. It’s a challenge for me to complete.”



Another factor that plays into – the director!

“And, of course, filmmakers. Working with specific directors motivates me.”



She also dished on what character she’s portraying on screen this year that is most like her.

“What’s interesting about any character, actually, is that they teach you a lot about yourself. And even though the characters might seem very different, there’s still a lot of personal emotion, my own, that I use in each of them,” Zendaya said. “And they all teach me something new about the world, and about myself, you know? They’re all parts of me or facets of me. It’s inevitable that they influence me in some way. Especially when I get attached to them, which happens to me quite a lot. It’s kind of inevitable to take a little bit of them home with me.”



“But I usually believe in separating that, ultimately, these are characters and I try to keep their emotional lives just on screen, on set,” the actress added. “When the director says ‘cut,’ I usually try to detach myself from them somehow.”

So far this year, Zendaya has returned in Euphoria and starred in The Drama. Coming up, she has The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Dune: Part Three.

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