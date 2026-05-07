Christina Ricci’s Comment on Katy Perry Met Gala 2026 Photo Gets Attention Following Ruby Rose Allegations

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A comment Christina Ricci left on a photo of Katy Perry is going viral.

Earlier this week, the 41-year-old “Fireworks” singer attended the 2026 Met Gala and while she was at the big event, she posed for photos with Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie.

In the photos published on Instagram by Variety, Katy is wearing a white Stella McCartney dress with a futuristic face mask.

“#ConnorStorrie poses with #KatyPerry at the #MetGala, jokingly hiding his face to match her look,” the publication captioned the photos.

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Under the photo, Christina, 46, wrote, “Yikes.”

The comment instantly went viral and has already garnered over 1,700 likes.

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Last month, Ruby Rose claimed that Katy sexually assaulted her when they were at a nightclub together in Melbourne, Australia over a decade ago.

The Orange is the New Black actress has now gone to Australian police with her accusations and an investigation has been launched.

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Christina appears to be Team Ruby

Christina‘s comment on the photo of Katy seemingly proves that she’s on Ruby‘s side amid these allegations. Christina and Ruby previously starred together in the 2013 Australian drama movie Around the Block. The two also still follow each other on Instagram.

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Katy has denied Ruby’s allegations

Katy‘s rep has denied the allegations, saying, “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies. Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

Ruby then released another statement explaining why she will no longer be publicly talking about Katy.

Posted To:2026 Met Gala Christina Ricci Katy Perry Met Gala Ruby Rose