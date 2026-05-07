Is There a ‘Mortal Kombat 2’ (2026) End Credits Scene? If You Should Stay or Not After the Movie

Credit: Warner Bros.

The new movie Mortal Kombat II is now playing in theaters and fans watching the film this weekend will likely want to know if there’s a future to the franchise.

The film has received mixed-to-positive reviews with a 69% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes as of May 7.

Fans who check out movies these days are often expecting something in the credits, so audiences will wonder if they should stick around. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

What’s after the credits during Mortal Kombat II?

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie Mortal Komabt II, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

In the film adaptation of the beloved video game franchise, the champions are joined by Johnny Cage, and “are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.”

Check out photos of the cast at the fan premiere!

Posted To:end credits Mortal Kombat Mortal Kombat II Movies