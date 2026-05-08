ABC Reveals Premiere Dates for Summer 2026’s Unscripted TV Shows

Credit: ABC

ABC has announced the premiere dates for all of the unscripted TV shows that will air during its summer 2026 schedule.

Fan-favorite games shows like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Celebrity Family Feud, and Press Your Luck are all coming back and there’s also going to be the debut of the new competition series Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro.

Big events airing on ABC during the summer include CMA Fest and the 2026 ESPYS awards show.

Sunday nights will be filled with throwback movies like The Sandlot, Sister Act, Independence Day, What About Bob?, Speed, True Lies, Cocktail, and Father of the Bride II, as well as Wonderful World of Disney movies like Moana, Toy Story 4, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Princess Diaries, and The Parent Trap.

When are all of the summer shows premiering on ABC?

THURSDAY, JUNE 25

8:00-11:00 p.m. “CMA Fest presented by SoFi” (special)

THURSDAY, JULY 9

8:00-9:01 p.m. “Celebrity Family Feud” (Season 12 premiere)

9:01-10:02 p.m. “Press Your Luck” (Season 7 premiere)

MONDAY, JULY 13

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro” (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

8:00-11:00 p.m. “The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One” (Live on ABC and streaming on ESPN+)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

8:00-9:01 p.m. “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” (Season 5 premiere)

Check out which ABC shows have been canceled and renewed in 2026.

Posted To:ABC Television