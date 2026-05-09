Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Finally Sell Home 3 Years After Split

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Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have finally sold their home.

Three years after their shocking split, TMZ revealed on Friday (May 9) that the sale of the farmhouse in the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles had closed. Ariana, 40, and Tom, 43, sold the house to new owners for $3.1 million.

The two dated for nine years before their split in March 2023 after he cheated on her with their close friend and Vanderpump Rules co-star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. After their split, Ariana and Tom both continued living in the house, in separate rooms, before finally putting it up for sale. Ariana moved out of the house in May 2023.

Back in January of 2024, Ariana sued Tom and requested a “partition by sale,” meaning she wanted a judge to order the couple to sell the house and share the proceeds. He rejected it via legal documents. While Tom wanted to continue living in the house, Ariana demanded that they sell it.

Ariana and Tom purchased the property in 2019 for $2 million.

In March, it was revealed that Lisa Vanderpump put her West Hollywood bar TomTom up for sale. She opened the bar in 2018 with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as minority partners.

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