Kelly Reilly Wants a ‘Yellowstone’ Crossover Between ‘Dutton Ranch’ & ‘Marshals’

Credit: Getty Images/Paramount

Kelly Reilly is already thinking about reuniting with her on-screen brother Luke Grimes.

Luke is now starring in the Yellowstone spinoff series Marshals on CBS where he reprises his role as U.S. Marshal Kayce Dutton. Kelly will soon return to play Beth Dutton in her own spinoff series Dutton Ranch, premiering this May.

“I’m so proud of Luke, and we love him so much, and I miss him. I wish we had a crossover. Maybe we will in the future,” the actress recently told People.

On her upcoming show, Beth and her husband Rip (Cole Hauser) will be relocating to South Texas to start a new future with their ward Carter (Finn Little). But they soon find themselves contending with a dangerous rival ranch.

Marshals follows Kayce as he joins a team of specialized U.S. Marshals tasked with protecting Montana. CBS already ordered a season 2 of the hit new show, which will wrap its first season on May 24.

Earlier this week, Kelly and her Dutton Ranch co-star/on-screen husband Cole attended a Berlin Special Screening at Delphi Filmpalast in Berlin, Germany ahead of the show’s streaming premiere.

Dutton Ranch debuts on May 15 on Paramount+. Watch the trailer!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser at the special Germany Dutton Ranch screening…

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