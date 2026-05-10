‘Drag Race’ Star Katya Shares Health Battle Update: ‘It Was Absolute Hell on Earth’

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Katya Zamolodchikova is sharing an update for worried fans.

A week after sparking concern among fans after posting a hospital photo, as well as cancelling a Netflix Is a Joke show later in the week alongside Trixie Mattel to focus on “health and recovery,” the 44-year-old RuPaul’s Drag Race alum spoke out on social media on Sunday (May 10) about her health situation, and what actually happened to the drag superstar.

“Hi friends, I’m back out of the hospital,” Katya began, captioning a selfie.

“I had to do an emergency abdominal surgery. There was a bowel obstruction in my small intestine. They had to decompress my stomach, flush out of intestines and remove and reattach a small part of my small and large intestine,” she revealed.

“I was in the hospital with an NG tube down my nose into stomach pumping fluid up and out of my body for 10 days without being able to eat or drink. It was absolute hell on earth,” Katya admitted.

“But the tube is gone, I am eating and drinking and am back at home. Thanks to the surgical team at Cedars Sinai especially Dr Matthew Bloom and Dr Sydney Caputo (sp?) and shoutout to Nurse Audrey for being a baller. Hallelujah.”

We are wishing Katya a speedy recovery!

Find out why fans started getting worried earlier this month.

Posted To:Katya Katya Zamolodchikova