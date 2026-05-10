Maluma Announces He’s Expecting Second Child With Girlfriend Susana Gomez

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Maluma is going to be a dad again!



The 32-year-old Colombian artist revealed on Sunday (May 10), aka Mother’s Day, that his girlfriend Susana Gomez is pregnant and expecting their second child.

Maluma shared a cute black and white photo of him and daughter Paris, 2, kissing Susana‘s baby bump, simply captioning the post with a blue heart emoji.

Rumors of Maluma and Susana being together first sparked in 2020 after they were seen holding hands, and they confirmed their romance later that year.

Just recently, Maluma opened up about having anxiety and panic attacks after becoming a dad.

“After Paris was born, I started feeling panic attacks,” he said on Owen Thiele‘s In Your Dreams podcast. “I never felt panic attacks in my life, so that was a big journey, bro. I went to every kind of therapist. You know how it is. You start knocking doors and see what’s going to be the best.”

He noted how he looked for “tools, tools, tools” to cope.

“‘Sh-t, I need a cure. Maybe I’m going to stay like this my whole life.’ That was my fear and Paris was just born, so I was imagining the worst case scenarios. I was like, ‘Sh-t, so she’s going to grow up and she’s going to grow, and then when her friends are going to ask her about her dad, she’s going to say, ‘Oh, my dad, he’s such an anxious guy. He’s been suffering,’” the entertainer said.

“It was like this big sh-t on my head that never went before. You know, so I had this battle for months and months and months, but thank god I had the best help, bro. In these times, I really believe in angels,” Maluma continued. “You know, like these people that they come and they just appear in your life and they help you to go through all this sh-t, bro, and that’s my family also. That’s Susie, my girlfriend. That’s my parents. That’s my team that they’re here. You know, they support me. They hold me and thanks to them, bro, I’m here again, chill in the best season of my life and I really love it and I don’t feel anxious anymore and I also have to say that the tools that everybody gave me, I’m a very disciplined guy, you know.”



“Bro, every day I try to meditate during the mornings. No, I do it every morning. I work out almost every day. I try to eat healthy. You know, I try to do the things in a right way and when you do things in a right way, there is nothing that is going to come to you and is going to f-cking kill you,” he went on. “You know, if you’re a strong guy, you know, like you’re working for it and that’s what I did for almost, yeah, for a year and a half, and now that I’m here, I’m like, ‘Sh-t, thank god I’m here. I came out from the f-cking hole,’ and now I’m here and I feel brave and I feel good and I feel proud and I feel grateful.”

Congratulations to Maluma and Susana Gomez on their family news!!

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