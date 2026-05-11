Clay Aiken Returns to ‘American Idol’ 23 Years Later to Perform His New Single ‘Rewind’

Credit: ABC

It has been 23 years since Clay Aiken came in second place on American Idol and now he’s back to perform his new single!

The 47-year-old singer, who was the runner-up on season two in 2003, returned to the singing competition to perform on the season 24 finale on Monday (May 11).

Clay performed his new song “Rewind” and then did a duet of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” with season 24 finalist Braden Rumfelt.

Clay famously performed “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down Me” on the Wild Card night of his season, helping him secure his position in the Top 12 contestants.

Braden was actually born the day before Clay performed that song on the show, 23 years ago. You can watch them do a duet below.

In the years since his success from American Idol, Clay has attempted a career in politics, but lost both of the times he ran for Congress.

Clay shares a son with his friend Jaymes Foster, who happens to be the sister of music producer David Foster. His son, Parker, will turn 18 this year!

Make sure to find out who was crowned the winner of American Idol season 24.

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