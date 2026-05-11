‘Jury Duty’ Renewed for Season 3 at Amazon

Credit: Amazon

Jury Duty will return for another season!

Amazon has renewed the hit show for a third season. Season 2 debuted earlier this year with Anthony Norman becoming the latest unsuspecting lead to participate in the secretly filmed prank comedy show.

According to Deadline, the renewal news came from Amazon’s upfront presentation on Monday (May 11), where the streamer’s Global Head of TV, Peter Friedlander, shared the good news with everyone in attendance.

No details have been revealed about where it might take place, which makes sense since that’s part of the show’s secretive DNA.

The outlet also says it’s unclear if the creative team behind seasons 1 and 2 is returning for season 3 yet, and a “scenario has not been completely set on.”

The second season, titled Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, follows new temp worker Anthony as he attends a corporate retreat at a family-run hot sauce company. But he doesn’t know that the entire event is staged and every moment is carefully planned. As the founder prepares to retire, tensions grow between corporate expansion and the company’s small-business roots, putting its future at stake.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Jury Duty are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Keep up to date with every show that Amazon Prime has canceled and renewed so far in 2026.

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