‘Not Suitable for Work’: Hulu Debuts Trailer for Mindy Kaling’s Next Comedy Series – Watch Now!

Credit: Hulu

Not Suitable for Work is coming soon!



Hulu‘s next comedy series, which hails from creator and executive producer Mindy Kaling, will premiering this summer, and the trailer just dropped recently.

What is Not Suitable for Work about?

Here’s the synopsis: Five work-obsessed 20-somethings are striving for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness in Manhattan’s most glamorous neighborhood, Murray Hill.

Who stars in Not Suitable for Work?

The upcoming series stars Ella Hunt, Avantika, Will Angus, Jack Martin, Nicholas Duvernay and Jay Ellis as series regulars.

Recurring guest stars include Victor Garber, Greg Germann, Judy Gold, Ego Nwodim, Harry Richardson, Constance Wu, Laura Bell Bundy, May Hong, Bhavesh Patel, Emilia Suárez and Michael Benjamin Washington.

Learn more about all the characters here!

When does Not Suitable for Work premiere?

NSFW is set to debut with the first three episodes on June 2nd on Hulu, followed two new episodes weekly.

Not Suitable for Work comes off the heels of another one of Mindy‘s television shows, Running Point, recently debuting it’s second season, which returned on Netflix a couple weeks ago.

If you missed it, find out why Mindy stepped back from acting…

Posted To:Avantika Bhavesh Patel Constance Wu Ego Nwodim Ella Hunt Emilia Suárez Greg Germann Harry Richardson hulu Jack Martin Jay Ellis Judy Gold Laura Bell Bundy May Hong Michael Benjamin Washington Mindy Kaling Nicholas Duvernay Not Suitable for Work Television Trailer Victor Garber Will Angus