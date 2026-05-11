Tom Brady Brutally Brings Up Kevin Hart’s Past Affair to His Face

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Tom Brady is not holding back when it comes to roasting Kevin Hart.

The 48-year-old NFL legend fired some serious shots at the 46-year-old Jumangi actor and comedian during The Roast of Kevin Hart, which debuted on Netflix on Sunday (May 10).

“All right, this won’t take long, because, as you guys know, I’m a busy man,” Tom said during the roast.

“But I do have a few words for you before I return to my affairs in Las Vegas. Oh, wait, I’m talking about affairs in Las Vegas. Was that off? Not supposed to talk about affairs in Vegas? I think I broke another rule. F–k it. I talked about it,” he went on to say.

If you didn’t know, Kevin cheated on then-pregnant wife Eniko Hart while in Las Vegas in 2017, which he later admitted to and she opened up about years later.

Kevin also fired shots early into the evening, referring to Tom‘s own roast two years ago.

“I’m gonna tell you right now, it’s gonna be way better than the Brady roast. The reason why is because I’m not a bitch. Tom is a bitch. Tom sat there the whole time with the f–king white man’s face…He was a f–king bitch. I ain’t no bitch.”

“You bring whatever it is that you got. I could give two f–ks. You go and say what you want to say. Say it. I don’t give a s–t. At the end of the day, I’m Kevin Hart. I’m the man,” he continued.

“Jesus, do you ever shut the f–k up? Have you even left the Forum, or have you just been here screaming into that mic the last two years waiting for daddy to come home? Well, unlike your real dad, I actually showed up,” Tom said in response. Watch his arrival to the stage above.

Find out who else roasted Kevin, who attended, and a full list of special guests and cameos.

Posted To:Eniko Hart Kevin Hart Netflix The Roast Of Kevin Hart Tom Brady