Conan O’Brien to Return as Oscars Host in 2027, Marking His Third Year in a Row!

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Conan O’Brien will be hosting the 2027 Academy Awards, marking his third year in a row as the Oscars host!

ABC and The Academy just announced that Conan will host the 99th Oscars, which will air live on ABC and Hulu on Sunday, March 14, 2027 at 7pm ET.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor announced, “We are thrilled to be working again with Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 99th Oscars. They are an incredible team and have produced such captivating, entertaining and heartfelt shows over the last two years. We are so grateful for their ongoing partnership as we honor our global film community — and we look forward to Conan superbly leading the celebration with his brilliance and humor.”

President of Disney Television Group Craig Erwich said in a statement, “Conan has created remarkable energy around ‘The Oscars.’ His singular comedic voice makes Hollywood’s biggest night one of the most entertaining celebrations of the year. We’re proud to welcome him back and look forward to what he and the producing team deliver next.”

Emmy Award-winning live television event producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan added, “Getting to reunite with Conan O’Brien for a third year at the Oscars is really special. He brings that signature humor everyone loves, along with a real warmth and generosity that carry through the entire show. He’s a true creative partner, someone we trust completely, and someone who makes the whole process genuinely fun, both behind the scenes and on stage. We’re incredibly grateful to keep building this together and can’t wait to share what’s next.”

The Oscars will move from ABC to YouTube in 2029.

Posted To:2027 Oscars ABC Conan O'Brien Oscars Television