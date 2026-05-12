‘The Voice’ Adds Queen Latifah as First Time Coach

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Queen Latifah is officially joining The Voice!

The Grammy Award-winner will be joining a panel featuring Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Riley Green.

If you are not aware, Queen Latifah rose to prominence in the late 1980s as one of hip-hop’s first major female stars, earning acclaim for music that blended rap with messages of empowerment and social commentary. Her 1993 single “U.N.I.T.Y.” became one of her signature hits and won a Grammy Award. Over the course of her music career, she released multiple studio albums spanning hip-hop, jazz, and soul.

In addition to her music career, Queen Latifah became a successful actress with acclaimed roles across film and television. She earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance in the 2002 movie musical Chicago. More recently, she has led CBS’ action drama The Equalizer.

The new season of the NBC hit competition show is expected to debut in the Fall! Be sure to check out what else NBC renewed besides The Voice, plus their extensive list of cancellations.

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