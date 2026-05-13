Mike Stone Dead – Sharon Stone’s Brother Dies at 74

Credit: Getty

Sharon Stone is sharing the devastating news of the loss of her brother, Mike Stone.

The 68-year-old Basic Instinct actress revealed that her brother passed away at the age of 74 on her social media on Wednesday (May 13).

“Mike Stone, My oldest brother, Has passed away. Following an extended illness. We wish him peace. Sharon, Roan, Laird & Quinn,” she captioned a photo of her late brother.

“Sorry for your loss Sharon,” wrote Darren Le Gallo.

D-Nice added: “Sending you love. My deepest condolences to your family.”

Debi Mazar said: “My condolences Sharon.”

Sharon Stone and Michael Stone during the 1994 Oscars

Judy Gold added: “May his memory be for a blessing.”

Mike was an actor as well, and appeared in Malevolence and Eraser, as well as The Quick And The Dead alongside Sharon. More recently, he had appeared in 2022’s Destinos Opostos, and the 2021 short Renaissance Man.

She also lost younger brother Patrick in 2023 who reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac death due to heart disease, via Page Six. She also lost her mother last year.

We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to all of Mike‘s loved ones during this difficult time.

We have sadly lost many stars in 2026. Find out who else sadly passed away. RIP.

Posted To:Mike Stone RIP Sharon Stone