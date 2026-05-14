Patrick Brammall’s Wife Defends His ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Performance Amid Comments He Was ‘Useless’

Credit: Getty

Patrick Brammall plays the boyfriend of Anne Hathaway‘s Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2 and his character has faced a lot of criticism.

While Andy’s boyfriend in the first movie, played by Adrian Grenier, was painted as the real villain of the film, her boyfriend in the sequel has been deemed a “useless” character by many viewers.

Cosmopolitan magazine wrote in an Instagram post, “As a sub-plot, there is also a romance between Andy Sachs and the newly introduced Peter, who surprisingly added very little to the plot. All we know is that he (a) is Australian, (b) works in construction, (c) is divorced, and (d) apparently likes Andy.”

The headline of Cosmo‘s post was, “What’s The Point of Andy’s Useless Boyfriend in The Devil Wears Prada 2?” It has elicited a response from Patrick‘s real-life wife, actress Harriet Dyer.

Who is Patrick Brammall’s wife Harriet Dyer?

Patrick and Harriet have been together since 2017, when they started working together on No Activity.

The couple got married in March 2021 after being engaged for just five days and they adopted their first child together, a daughter, in September 2021. Patrick and Harriet welcomed their second child, another daughter, in February 2025.

After co-creating and co-starring in Colin from Accounts with her hubby, Harriet went on to star in the CBS comedy series DMV. Sadly, it was canceled after one season and the series finale is airing in May 2026.

Harriet Dyer responds to criticism of Patrick’s character

In response to the Cosmo post, Harriet left a comment on Instagram.

“Mean post. They cut scenes out. The edit is brutal. The scene all these pictures are from was cut. I liked him. And I married him,” she wrote.

Patrick filmed a scene with Anne in which they danced through the New York City streets, seemingly on the way to Irv Ravitz’s birthday party. Harriet noted that this whole sequence was cut from the movie.

In other news, we recently learned how much money the main actors made for the movie.

Posted To:Harriet Dyer Movies Patrick Brammall The Devil Wears Prada 2