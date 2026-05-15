‘Burning Bridges’ Lyrics: Is Drake’s Song Taking Aim at A$AP Rocky? Here’s Why Fans Think So

Credit: YouTube

One of the new songs on Drake‘s album ICEMAN is “Burning Bridges” and fans think that the rapper could be firing shots at A$AP Rocky with this track.

The two rappers are former friends and now enemies.

Drake raps multiple times throughout the song, “Your baby mama ain’t even post your single, damn / Where she at? Yeah, where she at?”

Fans think that Drake is referring to Rocky with this lyric, seemingly claiming that his longtime partner Rihanna did not help promote his album Don’t Be Dumb.

While Rihanna might not have posted anything to Instagram to support the album, she did attend an album release party and she celebrated the album going number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

“Just me here to let yall know my baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 ALBUM!!! Aaahhhhhh hah! DONT BE DUMB!!!” Rihanna tweeted at the time.

Just me here to let yall know my baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 ALBUM!!! Aaahhhhhh hah! ?

DONT BE DUMB!!! https://t.co/79nVi1dqfK — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 25, 2026

The song could be about someone else entirely, but this seems to be the running theory on the internet right now.

In addition to the Iceman album, Drake released two more albums at the exact same time!

You can read all of the “Burning Bridges” lyrics below.

Posted To:ASAP Rocky Drake Lyrics Music