Does Ella Bright Actually Sing? All About Hannah’s Singing Voice in ‘Off Campus’

Ella Bright plays singer-songwriter Hannah Wells in Amazon Prime Video’s new series Off Campus, but is the actress actually singing in the show?

Ella Bright worked with a vocal coach and teachers to get the music right

It turns out that, yes, Ella is actually singing in the show! She told Variety about working with a vocal coach throughout production and even visiting the studio on her days off.

She and her co-star Josh Heuston, who plays fellow musician Justin Kohl, were both studious about learning piano and guitar so they wouldn’t need any hand (or vocal) doubles for the show.

“I feel very happy to say that it was all me,” Ella shared.

While she was extremely nervous about the music upfront, it wound up becoming one of her favorite parts of the show.

Credit: Jeff Weddell/Prime

She has a strong British accent in real life

While Ella does a great American accent in the series, she actually has a very strong British accent in real life. You can hear it in this video.

Speaking to Island Magazine, Ella shared that she was born in New York, and her parents are American, but she “spent the first five years” of her life “between New York and London.”

“I find it cool that I get to tell people I was born in New York, as I have a British accent, so nobody would know. Both my parents have American accents, though, so sometimes it kind of throws people off when they hear us speak together!” she said.

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Posted To:Amazon Prime Video Ella Bright Off Campus Prime Video Television