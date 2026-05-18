Amy Schumer Says She Underwent a ‘Botched Colonoscopy’

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Amy Schumer is opening up about her health.

The 44-year-old Kinda Pregnant actress and comedian revealed she recently had a “botched colonoscopy.”

During an appearance at a Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast event with Dear Media, Amy revealed (via Us Weekly): “I actually had, kind of, a botched colonoscopy, so I’m not feeling very sexual.”

She did not offer more details about what happened, but has previously been candid about her health, including a diagnosis of exogenous Cushing syndrome.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Cushing Syndrome occurs when the body produces too much of the stress hormone cortisol for an extended period of time.

Cushing syndrome is recognized by “a fatty hump between the shoulders, a rounded face, and pink or purple stretch marks on the skin.” High blood pressure, bone loss, and type 2 diabetes are other possible symptoms.

Amy spoke about her diagnosis in Jessica Yellin‘s News Not Noise newsletter.

“While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up. So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I’m healthy was the greatest news imaginable,” she said.

Amy continued, “It has been a crazy couple [of] weeks for me and my family. Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in. But thank God for that. Because that’s how I realized something was wrong.”

If you didn’t know, she is also officially ending her marriage to Chris Fischer.

Nearly a month after announcing their separation, the 44-year-old comedian and actress filed for divorce from the 45-year-old chef after seven years of marriage.

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