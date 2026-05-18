Every TV Show Canceled for 2026: CBS Cancels 3, NBC Cancels 9, ABC Cancels 1 & Much More

Credit: NBC/Apple TV

Unfortunately, so many fan favorite TV shows have been canceled in 2026 so far!

Just Jared has been noting and recapping all of the biggest cancellations from the 2025-2026 TV season, and it feels like there are more and more series added to this list every month.

If you are not aware, with the emergence of so many stellar streaming services, there has been an increase in the amount of content released each month. However, that also means that there are more TV show cancellations than ever. Fortunately, many series do get renewed as well.

In terms of shows that have gotten the axe this year: 4 are from Fox, 2 are from Peacock, 2 are from Prime Video, 3 are from CBS, 9 from NBC, much more. In addition, some shows were announced to be ending this year.

Just Jared has the full recap, and we’ll continue updating as more news is revealed.

Keep reading to see which TV series were canceled in 2026, so far…

Posted To:ABC AMC Apple Tv CBS EG Fox HGTV NBC Netflix Paramount Plus PBS Peacock Prime Video Television