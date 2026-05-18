Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi Photographed on Double Date with Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet

Credit: Getty Images

There’s more fuel to the Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi dating rumors, and it involves a new photo circulating online.

An image was snapped of Kylie Jenner with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, but Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were also in the car with them! The double date image was shared by DeuxMoi, with Jacob behind the wheel and the group in the passenger seats. They were joined by friend Renell Medrano for the outing, which apparently took place this weekend in Los Angeles.

More on the Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi dating rumors

This is the second major Kendall and Jacob story from the past few days. Over the weekend, fans also discovered that Kendall and Jacob were on vacation together in Hawaii.

The Hawaii vacation comes after Kendall and Jacob were seen together at Coachella weekend one last month. Jacob and Kendall are no strangers, as they have been to several events at the same over the years.

Who else has Kendall Jenner dated?

If you missed it, see a recap of Kendall Jenner‘s complete dating history, from basketball players to singers and more!



Posted To:Jacob Elordi Kendall Jenner Kylie Jenner Timothee Chalamet