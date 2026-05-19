Rafael Nadal Netflix Documentary Series ‘RAFA’ Gets Release Date & First Trailer

Credit: Netflix

Netflix‘s Rafael Nadal documentary series, RAFA, is premiering on May 29 on Netflix.

The four-part series about the 39-year-old tennis legend offers “unprecedented access to one of the most admired athletes of all time, revealing not only the moments that defined his career, but also the unseen effort that sustained a champion for more than two decades.”

Here’s a synopsis:

RAFA retraces Nadal‘s remarkable journey with cinematic scope, combining testimonies from those who know him best – on and off the court – with unseen moments that reveal what lies behind the legend. From his beginnings at just three years old to his return to competition in 2024, the documentary not only shows the evolution of a champion, but also the physical and emotional toll that has shaped his path, as he faces time and again Nadal’s most constant rival: his own body. RAFA spotlights a candid and vulnerable superstar, and each episode goes beyond tennis to explore the life, story, and legacy of an unparalleled icon.

Here’s more details: “The series follows Nadal and the team that stood by his side throughout the years, revealing the level of dedication, sacrifice, and resilience required to remain at the top. From his historic victories at Roland Garros to the rivalry that defined a generation of tennis alongside Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, RAFA revisits the defining moments of his career while revealing the man behind the legend: the pain, the constant pressure, and the determination to keep moving forward even when his body seemed unable to continue.”





“With Rafa‘s story, triumph is expected; what surprised me was his willingness to reveal the uncertainty and vulnerability behind that greatness,” said director Zach Heinzerling in a statement.

Watch the official trailer…

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