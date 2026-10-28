Jon Lovitz Says Crystal Hefner’s Critical Comments About Him Are a ‘Compliment’

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Jon Lovitz is speaking out after Hugh Hefner‘s widow called him out as one of “the biggest pervs” in Hollywood.

The 69-year-old Saturday Night Live alum had a surprising reaction to the comments, saying that he considers them to be a “compliment.”

Crystal and Hugh married in 2012 when she was 26 and he was 86. They remained together until he died in 2017 at 91.

What did Crystal Hefner say about Jon Lovitz?

“He would be up there all the time,” Crystal said of him on the Lisa Guerrero Unleashed podcast (via Page Six). “His eyes would go front to back [looking at] all the women that walked through the door at the party.”

She went on to claim he was a “lurker” who would bring his dog around that “peed all over the place.”

“I remember him. Every time, every party,” Crystal continued.

In another comment, Crystal called Jon the Playboy Mansion’s “number one customer.”

How did Jon Lovitz respond?

Page Six obtained a video of Jon that was filmed on Tuesday night (October 27) in Los Angeles.

“Any time someone says I’m No. 1, it’s a compliment,” Jon said.

“Hugh Hefner was one of the nicest, most generous people I’ve ever met and all of his friends know it,” he added. “That’s all I have to say about that.”

Jon Lovitz previously left a critical remark on one of Crystal’s Instagram videos

Back in July, Crystal shared an Instagram video about her “regrets” over marrying Hugh Hefner.

In the comments, Jon left a critical comment, saying, “Do you regret the house he bought for you to live in, after his death? And keeping the money, after you sold it? And all the times your mother was at the mansion?”

“And do you regret all he did for you?” the Happy Gilmore 2 star continued. “And do you regret leaving him and then coming back to marry him?”

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