‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ to End with Season 20 on Paramount+

Credit: Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution is coming to an end.

On Friday (October 30), Variety announced that the long-running procedural will be ending with its upcoming 20th season on Paramount+.

The series first ran for 15 seasons on CBS and then was revived for season 16 on the streaming service back in 2022. Season 19 aired between May and July earlier this year. As of right now, season 20 does not have an official premiere date, but it will air in 2027.

“It’s hard to put into words what Criminal Minds has meant to all of us who have been fortunate enough to be part of this extraordinary journey, first on CBS for 15 seasons and then on Paramount+ for five,” Erica Messer, the series’ showrunner and executive producer, shared in a statement.

“While suddenly navigating the end of this chapter, I’m filled with gratitude for our remarkable cast, writers, directors and crew who have poured their hearts into this show, and for the incredible fans around the world whose unwavering loyalty has kept Criminal Minds going for two decades,” she continued. “We’re looking forward to sharing Season 20 with everyone, and celebrating the legacy of this special show we’ve all built together.”

Criminal Minds: Evolution stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and RJ Hatanaka, with Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster.

Take a look at all of the shows Paramount+ has canceled or renewed so far in 2026.

Posted To:Criminal Minds Criminal Minds Evolution Paramount Plus Television