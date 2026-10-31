Do Clocks Go Back Tonight? What Time Daylight Saving Time Ends in 2026

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If you’re wondering whether the clocks change tonight, the answer is yes for most people in the United States.

Daylight Saving Time officially ends on Sunday (November 1) at 2 a.m. local time. At that point, clocks move back one hour to 1 a.m., giving everyone affected by the change an extra hour overnight.

In other words, this is the “fall back” time change, so you gain an hour rather than lose one.

Most smartphones, computers, and other connected devices should make the change automatically, provided their date and time settings are configured to update on their own. However, you’ll likely need to manually turn back clocks on appliances, cars, and other devices that don’t automatically adjust.

Which states and U.S. territories do not observe DST?

Daylight Saving Time does not apply everywhere in the United States.

Hawaii and most of Arizona do not observe Daylight Saving Time. The Navajo Nation, which extends into Arizona, does observe it. American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands also do not participate in the twice-yearly clock change.

The change marks the return to standard time after Daylight Saving Time began back on March 8, 2026.

When will the clocks next change?

Under current federal rules, Daylight Saving Time begins on the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday of November each year. That means the clocks will move forward again in March 2027.

So, for most people in the U.S., there’s one easy thing to remember before going to bed on Halloween night, notably the clocks go back one hour overnight and you get an extra hour of sleep!

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