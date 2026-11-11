Usher & Chris Brown Cancel Another Concert Amid Feud Rumors, Reported Reason for Cancellations Revealed

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Usher and Chris Brown have canceled another concert on their joint tour.

The R&B stars have scrapped their upcoming December 6 show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., just after news broke that their November 16 concert in Los Angeles had also been canceled.

Both performances are officially listed as canceled on Ticketmaster, although other dates in both cities remain scheduled.

The cancellations come amid reports of tension between the singers following an alleged backstage disagreement during a recent Atlanta concert.

However, sources are now offering another explanation for why the shows were canceled.

Which Usher and Chris Brown Concerts Have Been Canceled?

The December 6 performance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is officially canceled, according to Ticketmaster.

However, Usher and Chris are still scheduled to perform at the same venue on December 3 and December 5.

The pair also recently canceled their November 16 concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, while their November 15 performance at the venue remains scheduled.

The two newly canceled dates follow four October concerts that were previously scrapped, with organizers citing the health and well-being of the touring party and crew at the time.

According to TMZ, sources familiar with the latest situation claim the Los Angeles and Miami cancellations were not related to the singers’ reported disagreement.

Instead, the sources said the two performances were additional tour dates that were canceled because ticket sales fell short of expectations.

Neither Usher nor Chris has publicly confirmed that explanation.

Ticketmaster indicates that ticket holders for the canceled shows will receive refunds.

What’s Going On Between Usher and Chris Brown?

The latest cancellations come amid reports that Usher and Chris had a disagreement backstage during their November 5 concert in Atlanta.

According to TMZ‘s sources, the singers had different opinions about when the show should begin as fans struggled to arrive at the venue because of traffic.

Usher reportedly wanted to start the performance on time, while Chris wanted to delay the show to accommodate fans who were still arriving.

The concert reportedly started nearly three hours late.

Chris later appeared to dismiss the feud reports in an Instagram Story, writing, “Internet [cap]. Don’t fall for it.”

TMZ reported Wednesday (November 11) that the singers’ teams had been communicating in an effort to resolve the reported tension.

Sources claimed that representatives from both sides had spoken, although Usher and Chris had not yet met privately to discuss the situation.

Despite the reported disagreement, the two singers appeared friendly during their Tuesday (November 10) concert in Atlanta, where they were filmed greeting each other and sharing a hug onstage.

Their joint R&B Tour is currently scheduled to wrap up with two concerts in Tampa, Florida, on December 11 and 12.

Both singers have additional performances scheduled before then, including stops in Los Angeles, New Orleans, Houston and Miami.

Fans with tickets for upcoming concerts can check the official Ticketmaster tour schedule for the latest information.

Check out the full setlist for the tour.

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