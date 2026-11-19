Clavicular Indicted on 2 Rape Charges Involving 17-Year-Old Girl

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Clavicular has been indicted on two felony rape charges in Massachusetts.

The 20-year-old “looksmaxxing” influencer, whose real name is Braden Peters, was indicted by a grand jury on Friday (November 13) in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving a 17-year-old girl at his family’s Cape Cod home in May 2025.

According to TMZ and WCVB, Clavicular was indicted on two counts of rape and one misdemeanor count of providing alcohol to someone underage.

The new indictment moves the case to Barnstable Superior Court.

What are the allegations against Clavicular?

Prosecutors allege that Clavicular provided alcohol to the teenage girl at his family’s home in Chatham, Massachusetts, in May 2025. She also alleges that he livestreamed himself kissing her while she was intoxicated.

The girl told police that she later woke up to Clavicular sexually assaulting her without her consent.

He was initially charged in September with one count of rape, one count of drugging someone for sexual intercourse, and one count of providing alcohol to someone under 21.

Prosecutors have since dropped the drugging charge, while the new indictment includes a second rape count.

Clavicular previously pleaded not guilty to the original charges during an October 22 court appearance and was released after posting $10,000 bail.

His attorneys have denied the allegations and maintained that the sexual encounter was consensual. They also previously described a separate civil lawsuit filed by the accuser as a “publicity grab.” The accuser later removed the sexual assault claims from her civil lawsuit, with her attorney explaining that she did not want the civil case to interfere with the criminal proceedings.

A date for his arraignment in Barnstable Superior Court has not yet been announced. It is also unclear whether a previously scheduled hearing on November 24 will proceed following the indictment.

Earlier this year, Clavicular announced The Ascension Summit, his first-ever in-person event. He pledged to share his strategies for improving physical appearance at the summit, as well as how to grow a personal brand and become “unignorable” on social media.

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