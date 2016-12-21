Camila Cabello Reportedly 'Blindsided' By Fifth Harmony Statement

Camila Cabello did not see Fifth Harmony‘s statement about her departure coming!

The 19-year-old singer was reportedly “completely blindsided” by the original post that the group made on Sunday night following their last performance together.

According to Billboard, a source in Camila‘s camp claims that December 18th marked the end of the group’s commitment to the album cycle but “did not mean that she wanted to withdraw from the band.”

Camila also reiterated that sentiment when she wrote “saying that I was ‘leaving the group’ is simply not true” in her own statement the following day.

Amid the confusion about Camila‘s departure, it was also recently revealed that she had been working on her own solo album for much of 2016.