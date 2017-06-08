Top Stories
Celebrities React to James Comey's Testimony About Donald Trump & Russia - Read Tweets

Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate Her Character'

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 5:10 pm

Is There an 'It Comes at Night' End Credits Scene?

Is There an 'It Comes at Night' End Credits Scene?

It Comes at Night is one of the highly anticipated horror movies of the summer, and fans want to know if they should stay in there seats for an end-credits scene.

After rumors swirled that there was going to be a scene after the credits, we got word that there’s no extra scene and you can leave when the movie ends.

The movie stars Joel Edgerton, Riley Keough, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo, and Kelvin Harrison, Jr., and hits theaters on Friday (June 9).

It Comes At Night centers on a teenaged boy (Harrison, Jr.) as he grapples with mounting terrors—external and otherwise—in the aftermath of an unnamed cataclysm.
