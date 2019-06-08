Shawn Mendes Posts Message to LGBTQ Fans in Honor of Pride Month

Shawn Mendes is acknowledging his LGBTQ+ fans.

The 20-year-old entertainer took to his Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon (June 8) to share a simple and sweet message to his LGBTQ+ fans in honor of June’s Pride Month.

Shawn posted a photo of a cappuccino with a foam in the shape of a heart along with a rainbow-colored cookie. Along with the photo, Shawn added two heart emojis to his post.

