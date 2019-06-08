Top Stories
Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Kate Middleton & Prince William Bring All Three Kids to Trooping the Colour Ceremony for First Time!

Jude Law Goes Shirtless on Honeymoon, Gives Off 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Vibes!

Jude Law Goes Shirtless on Honeymoon, Gives Off 'Talented Mr. Ripley' Vibes!

Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Appearance at Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry

Wait Until You See Who Was at the Same Club as Kylie Jenner

Wait Until You See Who Was at the Same Club as Kylie Jenner

Sat, 08 June 2019 at 6:30 pm

Shawn Mendes Posts Message to LGBTQ Fans in Honor of Pride Month

Shawn Mendes Posts Message to LGBTQ Fans in Honor of Pride Month

Shawn Mendes is acknowledging his LGBTQ+ fans.

The 20-year-old entertainer took to his Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon (June 8) to share a simple and sweet message to his LGBTQ+ fans in honor of June’s Pride Month.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes

Shawn posted a photo of a cappuccino with a foam in the shape of a heart along with a rainbow-colored cookie. Along with the photo, Shawn added two heart emojis to his post.

If you missed it, Shawn recently hung out with a fellow Canadian entertainer at Game Two of the 2019 NBA Finals!
Just Jared on Facebook
shawn mendes posts message to lgbtq community in honor of pride

Photos: Getty, Instagram: @shawnmendes
Posted to: Shawn Mendes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Actress gets audition with Tyler Perry after she caught his attention with a billboard - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on Justin & Hailey Bieber's wedding - Just Jared Jr
  • A criminal investigation has been launched after two people contracted HIV from vampire facials - TooFab
  • This YouTuber is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • Samuel Swidler

    how is that a “Message”??????